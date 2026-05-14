Taxpayers on the hook? $85M Florida city hall opens after delays, surprise $500K fix

The Brief Largo’s new City Hall at Horizon West Bay opens to the public May 19 after more than a year of delays. The $85 million project faced a $500,000 last-minute fix for basic safety and code issues. City leaders say a final audit will determine what caused the problems and who’s responsible.



After more than a year of delays and mounting frustration from city leaders, Largo’s new City Hall is now set to open to the public next week.

The building, part of the $85 million Horizon West Bay development, will officially open its doors at 8 a.m. on May 19, bringing city services into a new downtown location.

The opening follows months of setbacks, including a controversial $500,000 change order approved in March to fix basic code compliance issues required for the building to open.

What we know:

City officials said the last-minute fixes were needed to meet occupancy requirements, including changes to fire systems and emergency signage.

Those issues sparked sharp criticism during a city commission meeting on March 3, where some leaders questioned how such fundamental safety items were missed so late in construction.

City staff said the problems surfaced during final inspections and had to be addressed before the building could open.

Without the fixes, officials said, the building would not have been cleared for occupancy.

The project’s opening has been pushed back more than a year due to construction challenges and hurricane-related delays.

What Will Be At The New Town Hall?

The new City Hall is part of a larger mixed-use development designed to anchor downtown Largo.

The 87,000-square-foot facility will house key city services, including building, permitting and planning.

The site also includes:

Retail and restaurant space

A public parking garage with more than 350 spaces

A community event space designed for public gatherings

City services will transition to the new building starting May 19, after temporarily moving online during the final days of the relocation.

What we don't know:

City leaders have not yet said who is responsible for the construction issues that led to the additional costs and delays.

Officials said a final audit of the project will examine major problems and could determine whether the issues stemmed from design errors, construction mistakes, or other factors.

There is also no clear timeline for when the full Horizon West Bay development, including retail and restaurant spaces, will be fully occupied.

Big picture view:

Horizon West Bay has been promoted as a long-term investment aimed at revitalizing downtown Largo and creating a more walkable, connected city center.

The project replaces the city’s aging City Hall and is intended to bring public services, businesses, and community spaces into one central location.

The first City Commission meeting inside the new building is scheduled for the evening of May 19. A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for June 2.