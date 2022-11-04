Taylor Swift announces second Tampa show date; tickets go on sale this month

article

Tickets haven't gone on sale yet for Taylor Swift's recently announced tour, but a second night in Florida has already been added to the lineup.

Swift surprise released her album "Midnights" which immediately took over the Billboard Top 10. Soon after, she announced "The Eras Tour" with 26 stops in 20 cities – including one in Tampa on April 15, 2023.

Now the tour includes 34 shows, with the addition of April 14 at Raymond James Stadium. The Tampa concerts are Swift's only shows in Florida.

Opening acts on the tour vary, city to city, and include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and OWENN.

Gracie Abrams and beabadoobe will join Swift both nights in Tampa.

In a tweet about the added dates, Swift said, "UM. Looks like I'll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we're adding 8 shows to the tour."

An hour after she made the announcement, the tweet had received nearly 200,000 likes, retweets and comments.

Swift announced the tour Tuesday, one day after she became the first artist in history to claim all top 10 slots of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with tracks from her new record "Midnights."

Fans who sign up for direct communications will receive a code to get early access to buy tickets on Nov. 15. The rest of the public can get tickets starting Nov. 18.