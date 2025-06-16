Taylor Swift brings 'joy and kindness' to Florida children's hospital during visit

The Brief Taylor Swift visited a Florida children's hospital on Friday. Swift is in Florida while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, trains during the NFL offseason.



Taylor Swift visited Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital on Friday, a day the kids there will never "shake off."

The backstory:

The pop star is in Florida while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, trains during the NFL offseason.

Swift met with children in their rooms at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. Photos and videos posted online show her posing for pictures and handing out signed copies of her book.

What they're saying:

The hospital thanked the "Florida!!!" singer for stopping by in a social media post, saying she "turned hospital hallways into a place of joy, comfort, and connection."

Swift and Kelce were also seen having a date night at Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

