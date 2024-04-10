Taylor Swift class to be offered at a Florida university this fall

Taylor Swift’s song ‘Hurricane’ is taking on a new meaning after the University of Miami announced a class taking the ‘Swiftie’ world by storm.

According to ‘The Miami Hurricane’, an elective class called ‘The Mastermind of the Taylor Swift Brand’ is being offered to students of all majors this fall.

The school says the course will focus on the role social media played in building and boosting the singer’s billion-dollar brand.

The student newspaper states students in the class will dive into the strategies Swift used to attract a worldwide audience and generate brand loyalty for future generations.

The class will also look at Swift’s storytelling ability and how her lyrics connect fans through relatable experiences and emotions.

According to the article, students in the course will be discussing freedom of speech, a public figure’s right to privacy, and the increase of "fake news."

By analyzing the singer’s life experiences, Easter eggs and playful interactions, "Swifites" in the class can explore how she deepens her connection with fans, according to ‘The Miami Hurricane.'

There’s no ‘bad blood’ about the class from "non-Swifities." The school notes that even those who aren’t fans of the iconic singer can still recognize her ability to sell her brand and can learn from those tactics.

This is not the first time the University of Miami has offered a class based on Taylor Swift.

The University of Miami Law School’s Entertainment, Arts, and Sports Law LL.M. program offered a 7-week intensive course called "Intellectual Property Law Through the Lens of Taylor Swift."

According to the school’s website, the course discussed big topics related to copyright, trademark, and business affairs through an assessment and analysis of Swift's career.

Taylor Swift will be performing in Miami on October 18, 19 and 20.

