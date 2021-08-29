TECO crews head to Louisiana as residents brace for Hurricane Ida

Early Sunday morning, as Louisiana residents braced for impact from Hurricane Ida, TECO crews were already on the road, on their way to help those impacted by the storm get back on their feet.

"Tampa Electric is sending about 150 people to Louisiana this morning, that includes about 50 line workers and support staff and 100 contractors," said Cherrie Jacobs, THW spokesperson for TECO.

With Hurricane Ida expected to bring strong winds, extensive flooding, and widespread power outages, crews are preparing to encounter the worst.

"They know that the storm can bring surprises," said Jacobs. "So they’re aware of things even like wildlife and other things that might be displaced from flooding or from the high winds. They are on high alert, and their top priority is safety."

It’s not an easy job. Linemen go through years of training to prep for disaster response, leaving their families behind for weeks at a time to help those in need.

"My parents are nervous, my fiancé was kind of emotional this morning. It kind of makes me emotional as well to leave her. We’re getting married in four months, so it makes me emotional. Just making sure I come home, I carry a keychain that says ‘come home safe to me," explained Colby Newcomb, one of the TECO workers who left Sunday morning.

As soon as it’s safe, crews will get to work, helping Cleco Power get power back up and running for Louisiana residents.

"When they see our crews coming up the road, it’s like the cavalry has arrived," said Jacobs.

Crews are prepared to stay for two weeks, offering whatever assistance they can.

"It’s what we signed up for, is to help. We go away from our families to help others," said Newcomb.

Duke Energy is also sending out about 150 of its workers and contractors to help with storm cleanup and restoration.

