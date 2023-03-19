TECO Line Streetcar System to increase peak hour service

article

Starting on March 19, 2023, the TECO Line Streetcar System is increasing peak hour service Friday through Sunday.

The service frequency is increasing to every 12 minutes during peak demand hours to accommodate for the rise in ridership on the weekends. The Streetcar continues to break ridership records and In 2022 carried over a million riders.

The new streetcar service will be effective Friday through Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"The TECO Line Streetcar continues to show what an investment in public transportation can provide with enhanced connectivity in the area and increased foot traffic to businesses," said Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. President Michael English. "The TECO Line Streetcar provides a viable transportation alternative for residents, workers and visitors in downtown and historic Ybor City".

The TECO Line Streetcar System operating hours are listed below.

Monday - Thursday:

• 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

Friday:

• 7 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

• 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., every 12 minutes

• 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Saturday:

• 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

• 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., every 12 minutes

• 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Sunday:

• 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., every 15 minutes

• 1 p.m. - 9 p.m., every 12 minutes

• 9 p.m. - 11 a.m., every 15 minutes

The TECO Line Streetcar is an agreement between HART, the City of Tampa, and Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. The TECO Line Streetcar includes the Florida Department of Transportation, the Downtown, Channel District and Ybor City CRAs and the Tampa Downtown Partnership as funding partners.

More information on the TECO Line Streetcar can be found by clicking here.



