Teen arrested for having loaded gun on high school campus: HCSO

The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy for taking a gun to Leto High School on Monday, the sheriff's office said. HCSO said the handgun had 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber. Deputies said the teen refused to tell them how he got the gun.



A 16-year-old faces criminal charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he took a loaded gun to a high school campus on Monday.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an administrator at Leto High School noticed a bulge between a teen's arm and rib cage just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A school resource deputy responded and found a loaded handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, HCSO said.

Deputies say a teen took a loaded gun to Leto High School on Monday. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)

The suspect faces charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and minor in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Deputies said the teen refused to share any details surrounding how he got the gun.

What they're saying:

"I can't stress this enough: bringing a gun to school is not only dangerous, it's unacceptable. One bad decision could have changed lives forever today. Thankfully, the school staff and our deputy acted quickly to stop a potential tragedy," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and we will ensure that anyone who endangers our schools is held accountable."

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: