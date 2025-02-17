Expand / Collapse search

Teen arrested for having loaded gun on high school campus: HCSO

Published  February 17, 2025 12:37pm EST
Hillsborough County
The Brief

    • Hillsborough County deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy for taking a gun to Leto High School on Monday, the sheriff's office said.
    • HCSO said the handgun had 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.
    • Deputies said the teen refused to tell them how he got the gun.

TAMPA, Fla. - A 16-year-old faces criminal charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he took a loaded gun to a high school campus on Monday.

What we know:

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an administrator at Leto High School noticed a bulge between a teen's arm and rib cage just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.

A school resource deputy responded and found a loaded handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, HCSO said.

Deputies say a teen took a loaded gun to Leto High School on Monday. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)

The suspect faces charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and minor in possession of a firearm.

What we don't know:

Deputies said the teen refused to share any details surrounding how he got the gun.

What they're saying:

"I can't stress this enough: bringing a gun to school is not only dangerous, it's unacceptable. One bad decision could have changed lives forever today. Thankfully, the school staff and our deputy acted quickly to stop a potential tragedy," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and we will ensure that anyone who endangers our schools is held accountable."

The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

