Teen arrested for having loaded gun on high school campus: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A 16-year-old faces criminal charges after Hillsborough County deputies say he took a loaded gun to a high school campus on Monday.
What we know:
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said an administrator at Leto High School noticed a bulge between a teen's arm and rib cage just before 8:30 a.m. Monday.
A school resource deputy responded and found a loaded handgun with 15 rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber, HCSO said.
Deputies say a teen took a loaded gun to Leto High School on Monday. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.)
The suspect faces charges of possession of a weapon on school grounds and minor in possession of a firearm.
What we don't know:
Deputies said the teen refused to share any details surrounding how he got the gun.
What they're saying:
"I can't stress this enough: bringing a gun to school is not only dangerous, it's unacceptable. One bad decision could have changed lives forever today. Thankfully, the school staff and our deputy acted quickly to stop a potential tragedy," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "This reckless behavior will not be tolerated, and we will ensure that anyone who endangers our schools is held accountable."
The Source: This story was written using information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
