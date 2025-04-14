Teen arrested for murder after shooting 13-year-old while victim was recording: SPPD

The Brief Markus Carr, 14, is facing a second-degree murder charge. St. Pete police say he shot Jaden Hill, 13, inside a vehicle while Hill was recording. Hill died at the hospital from his injuries.



A 14-year-old faces murder charges after St. Petersburg police say he fired a gun inside a vehicle, hitting a 13-year-old who was recording the suspect at the time.

The backstory:

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Markus Carr, 14, and Jaden Hill, 13, were sitting in a vehicle in the 2400 block of 11th St. S shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Hill was using a cellphone to record Carr, according to police, when Carr opened fire, hitting Hill.

Police say Hill was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Officers arrested Carr on a second-degree murder charge.

St. Pete police say Jaden Hill, 13, was shot and killed in the 2400 block of 11th St. S shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.

What's next:

Police are working to figure out where the gun used in the deadly shooting came from.

(NOTE: St. Petersburg police previously said the shooting was a drive-by, then clarified on Monday morning that it was not a drive-by.)

