Teen arrested for murder after shooting 13-year-old while victim was recording: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 14-year-old faces murder charges after St. Petersburg police say he fired a gun inside a vehicle, hitting a 13-year-old who was recording the suspect at the time.
The backstory:
According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Markus Carr, 14, and Jaden Hill, 13, were sitting in a vehicle in the 2400 block of 11th St. S shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Hill was using a cellphone to record Carr, according to police, when Carr opened fire, hitting Hill.
PREVIOUS: Teenage boy shot, killed in St. Pete driveway, investigation underway: SPPD
Police say Hill was rushed to the hospital, where he died.
Officers arrested Carr on a second-degree murder charge.
St. Pete police say Jaden Hill, 13, was shot and killed in the 2400 block of 11th St. S shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.
What's next:
Police are working to figure out where the gun used in the deadly shooting came from.
(NOTE: St. Petersburg police previously said the shooting was a drive-by, then clarified on Monday morning that it was not a drive-by.)
The Source: This story was written with information from the St. Petersburg Police Department.
