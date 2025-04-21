Teen arrested for murder after shooting at apartment complex: HCSO

The Brief Jesiah Deangelo-Cruz, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge. Hillsborough County deputies say he shot and killed a man early Sunday at an apartment complex in Carrollwood. Deangelo-Cruz also faces felony charges in connection with a separate domestic violence incident.



A 19-year-old faces a first-degree murder charge after a shooting at a Carrollwood apartment complex left a man dead over the weekend.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 12400 block of Orange Grove Dr. shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say a man was found shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

Deputies later identified Jesiah Deangelo-Cruz, 19, as the suspect, according to HCSO, and he was arrested in Pasco County in connection with a separate domestic violence incident.

Mugshot of Jesiah Deangelo-Cruz. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say additional evidence linked Deangelo-Cruz to the shooting, leading to charges in the case as well.

What we don't know:

HCSO has not released the name or age of the shooting victim, only identifying him as an adult male.

What they're saying:

"This suspect made a devastating and violent choice that took an innocent life. Thanks to the determined efforts of our detectives, he is now charged and will face the full consequences of his actions," Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "We hope this brings comfort to the victim's loved ones, and we will continue working closely with our partners to ensure the suspect is held fully accountable."

What's next:

Deangelo-Cruz faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting, along with armed kidnapping, aggravated assault with a firearm and battery (second/subsequent offense) in connection with the domestic violence incident.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

