Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Tampa apartment complex: HCSO

The Brief A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tampa apartment complex early on Sunday morning. Deputies responded to 12401 Orange Grove Drive where they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says the investigation is ongoing.



One man is dead after a shooting at an apartment complex at 12401 Orange Grove Drive early on Sunday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the scene where they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

READ: Clearwater treatment center evacuated after fire breaks out: CFR

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister says the investigation is ongoing.

What they're saying:

"On a day when families gather to enjoy each other's company, our community was shattered by senseless violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our detectives are working diligently to gather every detail and hold the person accountable. Our hearts are with the victim's loved ones during this tragic time."

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: