Teen batters Port St. Lucie police car with shovel: police say

By Joe Espy
Updated  November 10, 2025 1:36pm EST
Florida
FOX 13 News
A Port St. Lucie teen is behind bars after bashing the hood of a police car on November 3, according to police. (Courtesy: Storyful and the Port St. Lucie Police Department.)

The Brief

    • A Port St. Lucie teen is behind bars after bashing the hood of a police car on Nov. 3, police say.
    • Police body camera footage shows the teen repeatedly smashing the front of the police vehicle before being quickly apprehended.
    • Amy Chance was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie teen is behind bars after bashing the hood of a police car on Nov. 3, police say.

What we know:

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to a home disturbance at the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue. 

When police arrived at the home, Amy Chance, 15, was in the middle of the road with a shovel. Police body camera footage shows the teen repeatedly smashing the front of the police vehicle before being arrested.

What's next:

Chance was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Storyful and the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

