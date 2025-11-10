Teen batters Port St. Lucie police car with shovel: police say

The Brief A Port St. Lucie teen is behind bars after bashing the hood of a police car on Nov. 3, police say. Police body camera footage shows the teen repeatedly smashing the front of the police vehicle before being quickly apprehended. Amy Chance was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief.



A Port St. Lucie teen is behind bars after bashing the hood of a police car on Nov. 3, police say.

What we know:

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to a home disturbance at the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue.

When police arrived at the home, Amy Chance, 15, was in the middle of the road with a shovel. Police body camera footage shows the teen repeatedly smashing the front of the police vehicle before being arrested.

What's next:

Chance was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief.