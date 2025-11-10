Teen batters Port St. Lucie police car with shovel: police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Port St. Lucie teen is behind bars after bashing the hood of a police car on Nov. 3, police say.
What we know:
According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers responded to a home disturbance at the 1400 block of Bartell Avenue.
When police arrived at the home, Amy Chance, 15, was in the middle of the road with a shovel. Police body camera footage shows the teen repeatedly smashing the front of the police vehicle before being arrested.
MORE NEWS: Teen grazed by bullet in Tampa shooting
What's next:
Chance was taken into custody and faces a felony charge of criminal mischief.
The Source: Information for this story was gathered from Storyful and the Port St. Lucie Police Department.