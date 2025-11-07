Teen grazed by bullet in Tampa shooting
TAMPA, Fla. - A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa after a teen was grazed by a bullet near East Cayuga Street and North 30th Street, according to officers.
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. on Friday. A girl in her mid-teens was grazed by a bullet and had minor injuries.
The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.
Tampa police believe a group of 20-30 teens were gathered at a nearby park when one of the teens fired a shot.
What we don't know:
Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. They said they are following "strong leads" to identify and arrest a possible person of interest.
What you can do:
Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department.