Teen grazed by bullet in Tampa shooting

A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa after a teen was grazed by a bullet near East Cayuga Street and North 30th Street, according to officers.

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. on Friday. A girl in her mid-teens was grazed by a bullet and had minor injuries.

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials.

Tampa police believe a group of 20-30 teens were gathered at a nearby park when one of the teens fired a shot.

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. They said they are following "strong leads" to identify and arrest a possible person of interest.

What you can do:

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.