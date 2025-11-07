Expand / Collapse search

Teen grazed by bullet in Tampa shooting

Published  November 7, 2025 9:30pm EST
Tampa
The Brief

    • A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa after a teen was grazed by a bullet near East Cayuga Street and North 30th Street.
    • Tampa police believe a group of 20-30 teens were gathered at a nearby park when one of the teens fired a shot. 
    • Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130.

TAMPA, Fla. - A shooting investigation is underway in Tampa after a teen was grazed by a bullet near East Cayuga Street and North 30th Street, according to officers. 

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said they responded to the shooting just after 4 p.m. on Friday. A girl in her mid-teens was grazed by a bullet and had minor injuries. 

The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment, according to officials. 

Tampa police believe a group of 20-30 teens were gathered at a nearby park when one of the teens fired a shot. 

What we don't know:

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. They said they are following "strong leads" to identify and arrest a possible person of interest. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is asked to call the Tampa Police Department's non-emergency line at (813) 231-6130. 

The Source: The information in this story was released by the Tampa Police Department. 

