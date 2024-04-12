15-year-old arrested, charged with manslaughter in teen's death in Ruskin: HCSO

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after authorities said he discharged a gun that struck and killed a 14-year-old in Ruskin in March.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 900 block of Seminole Sky Drive in Ruskin at 4:37 p.m. on March 30.

The 15-year-old, who called authorities, said he was helping pack up a neighbor's home when he located a firearm inside a drawer that went off when he moved it, striking a 14-year-old in the chest.

Deputies said the 14-year-old was taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Detectives located evidence that contradicted the 15-year-old's statements and determined that he tampered with physical evidence at the scene before deputies arrived.

He was arrested and charged with manslaughter with a firearm, tampering with physical evidence, and minor in possession of a firearm.

"This type of behavior has no place in our community. Teenagers should be focused on going to school and making friends, but now we have a tragedy that will forever change the lives of all those connected," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend our detectives for their dedication and perseverance in seeking justice for the victim and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this incredibly difficult time."