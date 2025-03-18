Woman dies months after violent attack at Tampa park leading to first-degree murder charges for suspect: HCSO

The Brief A suspect accused of violently attacking a woman in a park and stealing her purse is now charged with first-degree murder. The 65-year-old victim died on March 16, 2025, after being in the hospital for nearly three months. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister called the attack senseless and inhumane.



A man is now facing first-degree murder charges after a woman he is accused of beating in December died.

The backstory:

On December 26, 2024, Hillsborough County deputies went to the University Area Park, located at 14013 N. 22nd Street in Tampa shortly before 7 a.m. and found a severely injured woman who had been attacked and robbed.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance footage revealed that Antonio Gueits, 18, approached the victim and struck her in the face, causing her to collapse.

While she lay unconscious, deputies said he repeatedly stomped on her head, inflicting severe injuries, including multiple broken bones and a brain bleed. After stealing her purse, deputies said he ran away.

Antonio Gueits mugshot courtesy of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Later that same day, detectives positively identified Gueits and took him into custody without incident.

Dig deeper:

Since the attack, deputies said the victim, Cerida Charon, 65, remained hospitalized. On March 16, 2025, she was pronounced dead at Morton Plant Hospital.

An autopsy conducted by the Pinellas County Medical Examiner's Office, confirmed the cause of death as complications from blunt force head trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On March 17, 2025, Gueits was charged with first-degree murder. He was also charged with robbery less than $750, aggravated battery with great bodily harm on a victim over 65, tampering with physical evidence, robbery $750 or more, but less than $20,000, and felony battery.

What they're saying:

"This was a completely senseless and inhumane attack over nothing more than a purse," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This innocent woman was left unconscious, suffering, and fighting for her life for months because of this man’s horrific actions. Now, with her tragic passing, we will make sure he is held fully accountable for this brutal crime."

The case is still under investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

