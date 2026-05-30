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4 teens injured after car crashes into Venice Beach Pavilion, police say

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 30, 2026 2:10 PM EDT
Venice
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

The Brief

    • Four teenagers were hospitalized after crashing into the Venice Beach Pavilion.
    • Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
    • The pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but the structure remains intact.

VENICE, Fla. - The Venice Police say four teenagers were injured after their vehicle crashed into the Venice Beach Pavilion at a high rate of speed.

What we know:

According to VPD, officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle that had struck the Venice Beach Pavilion at a high rate of speed with four teenagers inside the car, including the driver.

All four teens sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

The scene has since been clear.

The Venice Police say the pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but the structure remains intact.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.

What's next:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Venice Police Department.

Venice