4 teens injured after car crashes into Venice Beach Pavilion, police say
VENICE, Fla. - The Venice Police say four teenagers were injured after their vehicle crashed into the Venice Beach Pavilion at a high rate of speed.
What we know:
According to VPD, officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle that had struck the Venice Beach Pavilion at a high rate of speed with four teenagers inside the car, including the driver.
All four teens sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.
Courtesy: Venice Police Department
The scene has since been clear.
The Venice Police say the pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but the structure remains intact.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.
What's next:
This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Venice Police Department.