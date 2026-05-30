4 teens injured after car crashes into Venice Beach Pavilion, police say

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The Brief Four teenagers were hospitalized after crashing into the Venice Beach Pavilion. Police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the crash. The pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but the structure remains intact.



The Venice Police say four teenagers were injured after their vehicle crashed into the Venice Beach Pavilion at a high rate of speed.

What we know:

According to VPD, officers responded to the crash around 4 a.m. Saturday morning. Upon arrival, officers found a single vehicle that had struck the Venice Beach Pavilion at a high rate of speed with four teenagers inside the car, including the driver.

All four teens sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Courtesy: Venice Police Department

The scene has since been clear.

The Venice Police say the pavilion and surrounding landscaping sustained damage, but the structure remains intact.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.

What's next:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.