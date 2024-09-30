Teen girl brings taser to Ruskin middle school because she ‘had a problem with another student’: HCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A 13-year-old girl was arrested for bringing a weapon to Beth Shields Middle School on Monday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

An HCSO school resource deputy said they got a tip around 8 a.m. about a student "spark testing" a taser at a school bus stop.

Investigators said a taser was found in the teen’s purse during an administrative search.

According to deputies, the teen borrowed the weapon from a family member and brought it to school because she had a problem with another student.

"It is unacceptable that someone would bring a weapon to school to terrorize another student," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Thanks to the quick actions of our school resource deputy, we were able to prevent a potentially dangerous situation. Let me be clear: we will pursue every tip and do whatever it takes to keep our schools safe."

The teen has been charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

