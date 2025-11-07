Woman dead after hit-and-run crash in Publix parking lot in St. Pete, driver arrested

The Brief Investigators are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly woman dead in St. Petersburg, according to officers. Police said the woman was hit in the Publix parking lot, located at 200 37th Avenue North. Anyone with information on the driver is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at (727) 893-7780.



The driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left an elderly woman dead Friday afternoon in St. Petersburg has been arrested, according to officers.

The St. Pete Police Department said Darrell Briggs, 85, is now behind bars on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash, causing death.

What we know:

Police said the woman, who is in her 80s, was hit by a car shortly before 5 p.m. in the Publix parking lot, located at 200 37th Avenue North.

The woman was taken to the hospital, but SPPD said she died from her injuries.

The driver left the scene of the crash and drove to his home at a nearby apartment complex, according to officials. His car was also found.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who died or given a description of the vehicle.

Police said they are actively investigating.