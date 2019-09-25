Teen hit while crossing 6-lane highway to get to school

Image 1 of 3 ▼

A Port Richey teen won't be going to school the rest of the week while he recovers from being hit by a car Tuesday.

Michael Taiwo, 16, had just started crossing six lanes of traffic on Little Road when he suddenly lost consciousness.

The Fivay High School student suffered minor injuries and is thankful he's alive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Taiwo was not in a crosswalk when the car hit him, but concerned parents say students should not be put in a situation where a small mistake could mean life or death.

"If you make a bad decision, like when to cross, it can be catastrophic, like you see it with me," said Taiwo.

He and his fellow walkers also have to cross State Road 52 in order to get to school.

"These are kids, they may be teenagers, but they're kids," said Jennifer Moore, whose daughter goes to school with Taiwo.

Moore says she drops her daughter off at school an hour early in order to limit the number of times she has to walk there.

The working mom has reached out to school officials about getting a bus for the neighborhood kids, but she's had no luck.

State funds provide transportation for all elementary school students and the Pasco County School District foots the bill to transport middle and high school students who live farther than two miles away from their schools.

Everyone who lives within a two-mile radius has to find their own mode of transportation.

"Not fair to the kids, they shouldn't have to be afraid about getting hit by a car on their way to school," said Moore.

The Pasco County School District says it is open to making exceptions and providing courtesy transportation. The school traffic safety committee is in charge of evaluating concerns brought to the district's attention.