Teen injured during shooting near Tampa apartments, police investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 16-year-old boy was injured during a shooting near Brandywine Apartments on Monday, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Investigators believe a group of people in their teens to early twenties were hanging out at or near the apartments located in the 5000 block of 40th St. TPD says an argument escalated and shots were fired.

A 16-year-old described by police as a black male was "grazed to the head" during the incident, according to officials.

READ: MacDill airman convicted after getting caught trying to have sex with 14-year-old during undercover operation

Investigators say the teen ran to Williams Park located at 4300 block of Osborne, which is where he called a family member, who called the police.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the police department.

Officers say they are still actively working to determine who was involved and what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter