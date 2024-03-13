Teen killed in accidental shooting in Tampa: Deputies

A teen is dead after an accidental shooting in the Upper Tampa Bay Trail area in Tampa Tuesday evening, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at around 11:15 p.m. to a call about an accidental shooting. When they arrived, investigators said they found the teen shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HCSO.

Authorities said they believe the teen accidentally shot himself.

Hillsborough County deputies said this incident does not appear to be criminal, but it remains an ongoing investigation.