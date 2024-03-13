Tampa man accused of killing gay man at dog park will stay in jail – for now

The Tampa man accused of targeting and killing a gay man at a dog park will remain in jail for now. A bond hearing was set for Wednesday morning, but the judge delayed it.

Gerald Radford, 65, who is accused of shooting and killing 52-year-old John Walter Lay at the West Dog Park in Tampa back on February 2, appeared upset after hearing he wouldn't be getting out of jail. Prosecutors made the request to delay the hearing and told the court a key witness couldn't make the hearing.

Pictured: Gerald Radford.

Radford's public defender argued against it, but Tampa Judge Jennifer Gabbard ruled in the state's favor.

"According to the state, there’s an essential witness that has a family emergency, so I do find it in good cause. I’ll grant their motion for continuance," said Gabbard.

According to investigators, Radford and Lay had an ongoing beef, and just before the shooting, Lay recorded a chilling video saying Radford threatened his life.

Pictured: John Walter Lay.

Court documents show that the day after the shooting, Radford told detectives Lay instigated the confrontation and attacked him first. He claimed they wrestled over a gun Radford had in his possession and was able to grab it and fire one shot, killing Lay.

But Lay’s sister, Sabrena Hughes, said none of this is true.

"People know my brother was not the aggressor, because he was never aggressive. He tried to walk away, tried to make a joke unless somebody outright attacked him," she explained.

She says her brother, who was gay, endured a lot of harassment and homophobic slurs from Radford. In fact, Hillsborough State Attorney Suzy Lopez is treating this case as a hate crime.

"Because of this defendant, his hatred he had for the victim and specifically, because of the fact that the victim was gay," argued Lopez.

Radford’s pretrial detention hearing has been moved to Monday, March 18. He’s charged with second-degree murder.

