Teen killed in Plant City train crash honored at vigil: ‘He was the good one’

A Hillsborough County family is still wrapping their heads around the loss of their son.

Jakub Lopez, 17, was one of six people who died Saturday, when the SUV they were riding in was hit by a train in Plant City.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the SUV was crossing at a private railroad crossing on US 92 near Jim Lefler Circle in Plant City.

On Tuesday evening, Jakub’s family held a vigil to remember his life. At least 100 people gathered at the vigil, sharing fond memories of the teen.

"I’m still waiting for him to come, just come by my house," Julio Lopez, Jakub’s brother said. "I’m still waiting for him to come through my garage."

Pictured: Jakub Lopez

Julio Lopez longs to hear the voice of his little brother, who he called his best friend.

"It’s just hard," Lopez said. "It’s very hard. That was my mom’s baby. The star. He was the good one. He never really broke any rules. He was a straight A student."

"He was my best friend, and he was just so funny," Zeyda Ortiz, Jakub’s cousin shared. "He's so creative. Being around him, it really makes you want to be better."

Pictured: Jakub Lopez

The outpouring of support Tuesday evening painted a picture of how much love the community had for Jakub.

"I know he’s so happy right now," Lopez said. "I know he’s like, ‘Wow, all these people are together’. And I’m trying to tell people not to be sad, because I know that’s not what he would want."

Jakub’s beloved car, his guitar and his skateboard sat at the heart of his vigil. His family says those were some of the things he loved most.

Image of Jakub Lopez next to cards and candle at vigil in his memory.

Jakub’s family was overwhelmed at the support Tuesday evening. They say it speaks to the impact Jakub had on so many people at such a young age.

"Thank you for always being my best friend growing up," Ortiz said. "And thank you for surrounding me with all these people who loved me and loved him."

Lopez shared a writing assignment that Jakub turned in at school just days before the crash.

"Being in my small, old car, stopped in front of a train gives me a warm, small feeling like no other. The night sky, mixed with the yellow, glowing lights makes one feel at peace," Lopez said.

Jakub’s friends say he was the person they could lean on when they needed someone, and that he was always there to pick people up when they were down.

"Someone who I could tell anything and they wouldn't judge me, or someone I could just talk to where I needed them and never had that for me. It just changed my life," Joseph Uresti, Jakub’s friend shared.

Nearly 100 people gathered for a vigil to honor Jakub Lopez.

Jakub’s family and friends are trying to keep his positive spirit alive, saying he would want people to smile and laugh when they remember him.

"Everybody here is filled with love right now," Ortiz said. "And I'm saying that this sadness comes from even deeper feeling of love that everybody here had him."

Jakub’s family is still making his funeral arrangements.

Guillermo Gama, 23, was the seventh passenger in the car and is the lone survivor of the crash. His family says he has a long road to recovery, but is expected to survive.