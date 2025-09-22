Teen murder suspect arrested after body found in vacant lot in Tampa

The Brief A teen was arrested for murder after a body was found last week in a vacant lot along North 39th Street in Tampa. The Tampa Police Department originally responded to the vacant lot, located in the 1500 block of North 39th Street, after the body was found. Detectives were led to a home in the 9400 block of Polak Drive in unincorporated Hillsborough County, where they found "blood evidence."



A teen was arrested Monday for murder after a body was found last week in a vacant lot along North 39th Street in Tampa, according to deputies.

The Hillsorough County Sheriff's Office said Justin Hawker, 17, was arrested in the death of Andie Morrel, 37. He's now facing a second-degree murder with a firearm charge, and HCSO is continuing their investigation into the homicide.

RELATED: Investigators trying to identify body found in vacant lot in Tampa

The backstory:

The Tampa Police Department originally responded to the vacant lot, located in the 1500 block of North 39th Street, on Friday after Morrel's body was found there. Not many details about Morrel's death were released by police at the time, and they were originally trying to identify the victim.

Pictured: Justin Hawker. Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Dig deeper:

But as the investigation continued, detectives were led to a home in the 9400 block of Polak Drive in unincorporated Hillsborough County. That's where investigators said they found "blood evidence," which is how they determined the murder happened at the home.

Hawker was identified as the murder suspect, which is when he was arrested, according to HCSO.

What they're saying:

"It is awful to see a crime like this and to see someone so young resort to such violence," said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I appreciate the strong partnership we have with the Tampa Police Department. We will continue to hold violent offenders accountable and protect the safety of our community."