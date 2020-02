A 17-year-old boy who had been shot was found dead in the 500-block of 9th Street in Wimauma, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded after a neighbor called 911 to report gunshots around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A sheriff's office representative said they would provide more information during a press conference at 9:45 p.m.

