Teen hospitalized after Avon Park shooting; deputies also investigating fight

The Brief A teen was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting Monday night in Avon Park, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office. Deputies are also investigating a fight at the Pour House on Main Street during the Christmas Parade. The investigation has not shown any connection between the shooting and the fight.



A teen was airlifted to the hospital after a shooting that happened during a chaotic night in Avon Park on Monday, according to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies responded to Lassiter Street and South Delaney Avenue at around 9:12 p.m. after reports of someone lying in the street.

Investigators say that evidence at the scene shows that many shots were fired.

The 16-year-old shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

Dig deeper:

Deputies are also investigating a fight at the Pour House on Main Street during the Christmas Parade.

When deputies arrived, the fight had spilled onto the street. Multiple people were detained and deputies say that charges are coming.

The investigation has not shown any connection between the shooting and the fight.

Contacting authorities

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org.

Anyone with information about the fight is asked to call 863-402-7200, option 1.

Tips can be left via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers on their P3tips app or by calling 1-888-400-TIPS (8477), dialing **TIPS on your cell phone, or visiting www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com and clicking on the "Submit A Tip" button.

Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

