Teen shot in St. Pete alley: SPPD

St. Petersburg police are investigating after officers say a teenage boy was shot Sunday night.

Few details have been released, but a St. Petersburg Police Department spokeswoman told FOX 13 that the shooting happened in an alley in the area of 3636 5th Avenue N. around 11 p.m.

According to SPPD, the teen’s injuries appear to be minor.

Police did not say if they were looking for a suspect.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

