Teen taken to the hospital after shooting at Wildwood Park in St. Pete, police say

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 News
Pictured: Shooting scene at Wildwood Park in St. Pete. 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Wildwood Park in St. Petersburg Monday evening, police said. 

The St. Pete Police Department said kids were hanging out at one of the pavilions at the park when a vehicle drove by and fired shots. 

That's when the 16-year-old was hit, authorities said. 

Pictured: Shooting scene at Wildwood Park in St. Pete. 

Officers said the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

St. Pete police are now investigating the shooting. They said they have not identified the suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident. 