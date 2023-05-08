Teen taken to the hospital after shooting at Wildwood Park in St. Pete, police say

article

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Wildwood Park in St. Petersburg Monday evening, police said.

The St. Pete Police Department said kids were hanging out at one of the pavilions at the park when a vehicle drove by and fired shots.

That's when the 16-year-old was hit, authorities said.

Pictured: Shooting scene at Wildwood Park in St. Pete.

Officers said the teen was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

St. Pete police are now investigating the shooting. They said they have not identified the suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident.