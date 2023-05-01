Two shot near St. Pete hotel taken to hospital, police say

article

Two people were shot near a hotel on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg Monday afternoon, according to officers.

The St. Pete Police Department said they responded to a shots fired call in the parking garage at the Tru Hilton St. Petersburg Hotel on Central Avenue at around 12:30 p.m.

When officer arrived, they found a 25-year-old man, who works at the hotel as a valet, and a 29-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries in stable condition, investigators said.

St. Pete police said they believe this was a targeted attack. Authorities said they are looking for the person responsible for the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Pete Police Department at (727) 893-7780.