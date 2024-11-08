Child killed in fiery Polk County crash that sent 3 others to hospital: PCSO

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A child is dead and three others, including a good Samaritan, were hospitalized following a fiery crash in Lakeland on Thursday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a Kia sedan was traveling west on Broadway Street around 5 p.m. when it entered a grassy wooded area and collided with a tree after passing through the Lake Parker Drive East intersection.

Upon impact, the car burst into flames.

Investigators say a witness and the driver, a 30-year-old man from Winter Haven, tried to pull two young children from the backseat.

One child was removed from the vehicle, but the other one died in the fire.

The driver and the surviving child were taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The witness who helped at the scene was also taken to a hospital to be treated for burns.

PCSO and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

