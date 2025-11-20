Teens arrested after gun found in backpack during burglary investigation at Plant City High School: HCSO

Click on the video player above for more FOX 13 coverage.

Two students were arrested after Hillsborough County deputies investigated reports that a loaded gun was stolen in the parking lot at Plant City High School Wednesday.

Timeline:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, at around 12:30 p.m., student Edward Diaz Aguilar, 17, reported that his vehicle had been burglarized in the school parking lot.

School surveillance video captured the burglary on camera, and deputies learned that a loaded gun was stolen from the vehicle. Diaz Aguilar admitted the gun was his and that he had brought it to school that morning, HCSO said.

Deputies spoke with another student, Amir Governor, 17, who confessed to breaking into Diaz Aguilar’s vehicle and stealing the gun.

HCSO said deputies found the gun in Governor’s backpack.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"There is never a circumstance where a weapon should be on a school campus, let alone in the hands of a student. School safety is paramount, and we will continue working with our school partners to ensure that anyone who brings a firearm to school is held fully accountable," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "I am grateful for the quick actions of our deputies and school staff."

What's next:

Both teens face charges of possession of a weapon on school property and minor in possession of a firearm. Additionally, Governor was booked for grand theft of a firearm and armed burglary of a conveyance.