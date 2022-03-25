Teens brutally attack man walking service dog at Anna Maria Elementary School, police say

The Holmes Beach Police Department is searching for a group of teenagers wanted in a brutal attack of an island man.

On Wednesday around 8:30 p.m., Holmes Beach police say 40-year-old Evan Purcell, who is disabled, was walking his service dog at Anna Maria Elementary School with his 10-year-old niece. They were going to get ice cream after the walk.

"This is the one place that you would think would be the safest," said Darrin Walsh, Purcell's friend.

However, while on the walk, police say Purcell spotted a group of teenagers drinking and possibly vandalizing the school.

"They were breaking bottles, and we have an elementary school here. The last thing you want is the little kids coming out on the lunch break, it was right outside the cafeteria, and having them walk on shattered glass," stated Chief William Tokajer.

Purcell yelled to stop and move away, but the group became aggressive instead.

Police say as the group advanced toward Purcell, he pulled out a pocketknife to scare them off. That’s when police say several of the males in the group started attacking him. They knocked him to the ground while repeatedly hitting and kicking him in the face and head until he was unconscious.

"Nothing can speak to how horrific this is. We try to keep this a family-friendly atmosphere. When people come into our city you know that they were underage. We know they were drinking. We were able to obtain some of the bottles and cans they left behind. We will be able to get some DNA and fingerprints left behind from that. They were coming here for nefarious intent," said Chief Tokajer.

Purcell's niece ran to call 911 for help and he was rushed to the hospital with a fractured nose, eye sockets and multiple lacerations to his face.

"We are very upset. It’s a family thing. The Island is a close-knit community. Evan is born and raised here. He’s an icon in a sense," said Walsh. "Evan is a great guy. He would give you the shirt off his back,."

Purcell remains in the hospital, as police narrow in on the suspects who police say took off in a white Kia Sportage.

"In today’s age I think it’s hard to hide or get away with anything," said Walsh.

Holmes Beach Police said they have identified several of the suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Fleischer at fleischerj@holmesbeach.org or 941-708-5800 ext. 270. To remain anonymous, tipsters can call Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS and be eligible for an award.