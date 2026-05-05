Teen’s Eagle Scout project delivers hundreds of instruments to Bay Area schools

The Brief 13-year-old Eagle Scout Cameron Cowans organized an instrument drive after realizing many students can’t afford or access instruments for school band programs. The project far exceeded its goal, collecting about 350 donated instruments from the community, which will be distributed through the nonprofit Recycled Tunes. Recycled Tunes will refurbish and repair the instruments to support local schools, helping more than 2,800 instruments reach students over the past five years.



As 13-year-old Cameron Cowans debated what to do for his Eagle Scout project to benefit the community, one thought came to mind for the saxophone player.

"I'm a band kid. "I love band," Cowans said. "I realized a lot of kids don't have instruments they can play that they can easily get."

The backstory:

The instrument drive started a couple of months ago. Cowans promoted it through fliers and social media posts. He was hoping to collect 100 instruments.

"We have a really nice community, and I thought we could do really well," Cowans said.

The community responded in full force. Cameron's mother made several trips across the Bay Area to pick up instruments. Eventually, the family living room was filled with 350 instruments.

Dig deeper:

"If a kid wants to play a trumpet, and they don't have a trumpet, and they don’t have enough money to, say, rent a trumpet, that dream is out the window," Cowans said. "I want to help kids like that."

The instruments will go to those exact kids, thanks to the non-profit Recycled Tunes. Since 2013, they've been repurposing old instruments with the goal of getting them into the hands of local students.

"The need's there," Recycled Tunes Ambassador Tad Denham said. "It continues to be there, and the generosity of the community, I think, has increased."

By the numbers:

In the last five years, 2,800 instruments have been given to 126 different schools. Most of the donated instruments are usable with a little TLC. They can also send instruments to specialists for more complicated repairs. If the instrument is deemed unusable, it's scrapped for parts or used for art projects.

What they're saying:

"The science behind the playing of musical instruments is incredible," Denham said. "It benefits their cognitive development, their self-confidence, their relationships."

Cowans hopes the access creates a passion for the young students.

"I hope they get a really good band experience, and they end up joining the band," Cowans said.

What's next:

Recycled Tunes take instruments all year long. The only exception is pianos. For more information, click on this link.