Teen’s Eagle Scout project delivers hundreds of instruments to Bay Area schools
TAMPA, Fla. - As 13-year-old Cameron Cowans debated what to do for his Eagle Scout project to benefit the community, one thought came to mind for the saxophone player.
"I'm a band kid. "I love band," Cowans said. "I realized a lot of kids don't have instruments they can play that they can easily get."
The backstory:
The instrument drive started a couple of months ago. Cowans promoted it through fliers and social media posts. He was hoping to collect 100 instruments.
"We have a really nice community, and I thought we could do really well," Cowans said.
The community responded in full force. Cameron's mother made several trips across the Bay Area to pick up instruments. Eventually, the family living room was filled with 350 instruments.
Dig deeper:
"If a kid wants to play a trumpet, and they don't have a trumpet, and they don’t have enough money to, say, rent a trumpet, that dream is out the window," Cowans said. "I want to help kids like that."
The instruments will go to those exact kids, thanks to the non-profit Recycled Tunes. Since 2013, they've been repurposing old instruments with the goal of getting them into the hands of local students.
"The need's there," Recycled Tunes Ambassador Tad Denham said. "It continues to be there, and the generosity of the community, I think, has increased."
By the numbers:
In the last five years, 2,800 instruments have been given to 126 different schools. Most of the donated instruments are usable with a little TLC. They can also send instruments to specialists for more complicated repairs. If the instrument is deemed unusable, it's scrapped for parts or used for art projects.
What they're saying:
"The science behind the playing of musical instruments is incredible," Denham said. "It benefits their cognitive development, their self-confidence, their relationships."
Cowans hopes the access creates a passion for the young students.
"I hope they get a really good band experience, and they end up joining the band," Cowans said.
What's next:
Recycled Tunes take instruments all year long. The only exception is pianos. For more information, click on this link.
The Source: Information in this story comes from interviews with an ambassador for Recycled Tunes and an Eagle Scout.