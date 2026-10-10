2 teens seriously hurt in golf cart crash near Wesley Chapel: FHP

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The Brief A Friday night crash between a golf cart and a sedan near Wesley Chapel sent two teenagers to the hospital with serious injuries. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said four teens were thrown from the golf cart after entering the path of an oncoming Nissan sedan. Two 13-year-old passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene following the crash at Overpass Road and Watergrass Parkway.



Two teenagers were seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries after a golf cart and a car crashed Friday night at an intersection near Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pasco golf cart crash

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Overpass Road and Watergrass Parkway.

According to the FHP report, a golf cart driven by a 14-year-old girl from Wesley Chapel was traveling eastbound in the left-turn lane on Overpass Road as it approached the intersection.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said a Nissan sedan driven by a 38-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling westbound on Overpass Road.

The golf cart driver tried to turn left onto northbound Watergrass Parkway while facing a flashing yellow left-turn arrow. The golf cart entered the Nissan's path and was hit by the car, ejecting all four people from the golf cart, FHP said.

Injured teens hospitalized

Dig deeper:

The 14-year-old golf cart driver suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized for treatment, according to FHP.

Troopers said a 15-year-old girl from Odessa who was riding as a passenger also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two other passengers, both 13-year-old boys from Wesley Chapel, suffered minor injuries and were not transported.

Nissan driver injury status

What we don't know:

The FHP report did not say whether the Nissan driver was injured.