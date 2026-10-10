2 teens seriously hurt in golf cart crash near Wesley Chapel: FHP
PASADENA HILLS, Fla. - Two teenagers were seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries after a golf cart and a car crashed Friday night at an intersection near Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Pasco golf cart crash
What we know:
Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Overpass Road and Watergrass Parkway.
According to the FHP report, a golf cart driven by a 14-year-old girl from Wesley Chapel was traveling eastbound in the left-turn lane on Overpass Road as it approached the intersection.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
Troopers said a Nissan sedan driven by a 38-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling westbound on Overpass Road.
The golf cart driver tried to turn left onto northbound Watergrass Parkway while facing a flashing yellow left-turn arrow. The golf cart entered the Nissan's path and was hit by the car, ejecting all four people from the golf cart, FHP said.
Injured teens hospitalized
Dig deeper:
The 14-year-old golf cart driver suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized for treatment, according to FHP.
Troopers said a 15-year-old girl from Odessa who was riding as a passenger also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two other passengers, both 13-year-old boys from Wesley Chapel, suffered minor injuries and were not transported.
Nissan driver injury status
What we don't know:
The FHP report did not say whether the Nissan driver was injured.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.