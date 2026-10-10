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2 teens seriously hurt in golf cart crash near Wesley Chapel: FHP

By
FOX 13 News
Pasco County
Published October 10, 2026 3:49 PM EDT
Published October 10, 2026 3:49 PM EDT
article

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Brief

    • A Friday night crash between a golf cart and a sedan near Wesley Chapel sent two teenagers to the hospital with serious injuries.
    • Florida Highway Patrol troopers said four teens were thrown from the golf cart after entering the path of an oncoming Nissan sedan.
    • Two 13-year-old passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene following the crash at Overpass Road and Watergrass Parkway.

PASADENA HILLS, Fla. - Two teenagers were seriously injured and two others suffered minor injuries after a golf cart and a car crashed Friday night at an intersection near Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pasco golf cart crash

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Overpass Road and Watergrass Parkway.

According to the FHP report, a golf cart driven by a 14-year-old girl from Wesley Chapel was traveling eastbound in the left-turn lane on Overpass Road as it approached the intersection.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Troopers said a Nissan sedan driven by a 38-year-old Wesley Chapel man was traveling westbound on Overpass Road.

The golf cart driver tried to turn left onto northbound Watergrass Parkway while facing a flashing yellow left-turn arrow. The golf cart entered the Nissan's path and was hit by the car, ejecting all four people from the golf cart, FHP said.

Injured teens hospitalized

Dig deeper:

The 14-year-old golf cart driver suffered serious injuries and was hospitalized for treatment, according to FHP.

Troopers said a 15-year-old girl from Odessa who was riding as a passenger also suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital. Two other passengers, both 13-year-old boys from Wesley Chapel, suffered minor injuries and were not transported.

Nissan driver injury status

What we don't know:

The FHP report did not say whether the Nissan driver was injured.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Pasco County