Temple Terrace Fire Department mourns unexpected loss of lieutenant

A lieutenant with the Temple Terrace Fire Department, who was named Firefighter of the Year in 2016, has died unexpectedly.

According to the Temple Terrace Fire Department, Lieutenant David Burton passed away on Tuesday.

The agency said Lieutenant Burton joined the Temple Terrace Fire Department in 2015 and was a member of the Honor Guard.

In a press release, the agency stated, "Dave's love for his job, his family, and his community was evident in all he did. His kindness and commitment left a lasting impact on the department and the many lives he touched."

"Our agency is heartbroken over the passing of Lieutenant David Burton," shared Ian Kemp, Fire Chief, Temple Terrace Fire Department. "He was a dedicated public servant to our community and will be deeply missed by our fire department family."

The agency added that its thoughts and condolences go out to Burton's family, friends, and fellow firefighters.

The Temple Terrace Fire Department said it is requesting privacy during this time.

