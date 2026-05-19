Manatee County rallies to restore, protect historic Old Memphis Cemetery after vandalism

The Brief Community members and leaders are working to restore dignity to the historic Old Memphis Cemetery in Palmetto following severe vandalism. The targeted graveyard serves as the final resting place for World War II veterans and key figures in African American history. Manatee County commissioners approved a motion to fund $100,000 in security upgrades and look into expanding maintenance.



Community leaders and residents in Palmetto are rallying to repair and protect the historic Old Memphis Cemetery after a wave of vandalism left graves in severe disrepair.

Palmetto cemetery vandalism damage

What we know:

Graves at the historic Old Memphis Cemetery drew immediate community attention after visitors discovered broken headstones, graffiti, and exposed vaults.

Last week, 17 graves were found vandalized with spray paint, tombstones broken, and vaults exposed.

Manatee County officials believe the graves had actually sat in disrepair for upwards of six months before the community mobilization began.

World War II veterans, community leaders, and key figures in Manatee County's African American history are all buried at the site.

The historic Old Memphis Cemetery is the final resting place for World War II veterans, community leaders, and key historical figures in Manatee County's African American history.

Manatee County security funding

Why you should care:

The site holds immense historical significance, prompting local leaders to vow to do much more to safeguard the area. Manatee County commissioners are allocating up to $100,000 from their discretionary funds to add protective fencing and security cameras to the cemetery.

"We’ve had a lot of community support, which has really allowed us to focus on the security and the future Restoration," said Commissioner Amanda Ballard.

Historical graveyard maintenance history

The backstory:

Back in the late 1980s, the graveyard was officially declared abandoned, leaving Manatee County to provide basic maintenance over the decades. Commissioners approved a motion Tuesday afternoon that will look into expanding county-funded cleanups and ongoing maintenance at the historic cemetery.

"So really this is just the beginning of the counties recommitment to making sure that these abandoned cemeteries are taken care of," Ballard explained.

A black-and-white historical sign marks the entrance to the Old Memphis Cemetery, documenting the rich lineage of Palmetto's historic Memphis neighborhood. The marker notes that the cemetery serves as the final resting place of many African Americans Expand

Businesses join restoration

What they're saying:

Area businesses are stepping in alongside volunteer efforts, with Brown's Funeral Home working to safely remove the spray paint from the desecrated graves.

Christopher Mullinex Senior, part owner of Gilcom Materials and Gilliam Construction, is partnering with Florida Vault to fix the exposed concrete lids for free.

"For me the most important thing is that we honor those people and more importantly respect them," Mullinex said. "At the end of the day we’re all God’s children and I think for me I would want somebody to look out for me and look out for my family in a way we should be looking out for those."

Tracey Washington, the president of Manatee County's NAACP, has generations of loved ones buried at the site and demands long-term accountability.

"We got to respect them more. These are our loved ones. We’ve already dropped the ball ones so we need to pick it up and run with it now," Washington said.

The community rallied into action after discovering that 17 graves had been targeted by vandals, leaving structures in major disrepair.

Palmetto community cleanup schedule

What's next:

Volunteers will meet Wednesday night to assemble cemetery cones filled with flowers for each individual grave site.

The broader Old Memphis Cemetery community cleanup is officially slated to take place this Saturday at 9 a.m.

While Washington supports the immediate event, she insists far greater protections must be established for the future.

"Question still remains." I love it. I love the whole concept of Saturday, but my question still remain remains the same and the fact still remains the same, after Saturday where are we going from there?" Washington said. "Yes, it’s a beautiful day and everybody is coming together as a community. Thank you, Community, but where do we go after Saturday?"

Vandalism suspect investigation updates

What we don’t know: It remains unclear who is responsible for the spray paint and destruction, as officials have not announced any specific suspect descriptions or motives. Authorities have also not detailed how soon the new fencing and security cameras will be fully installed at the site.