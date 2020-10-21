Ten-year-old triplets try to raise $10,000 in 10 days to buy foster children Christmas presents

Tierney, Miley and Lily-Rose Smith are packing for a short vacation adventure. The 10-year-old-triplets are celebrating their birthday in a very special way.

"We're trying to raise $10,000 for our 10th birthday in 10 days," the girls said.

They're raising the money for Christmas for Fosters, a grass-roots effort that buys Christmas gifts for foster children.

"Many kids are going into foster care now," Lily Rose explained. "They may not have a great Christmas or been having a great Christmas, so, we want to make sure that we give them the best Christmas as possible.”

This is the third year the sisters have gifted their birthday presents to children in foster care.

"We want to show them that we love them and that we care for them," Tierney shared. "We want them to have fun. We want them to enjoy their life and have a great life in living."

The girls are child actors and have been in shows like HBO Watchman and WB Vampire Dairies. Their mom Brittany says they should use their notoriety for good.

"To teach them to use that platform to raise awareness that it takes a village to raise kids," she said.

A lesson they seem to be learning. The triplets hope their example of giving, gives hope to those who need it most.

The triplet’s birthday is October 23.