Tenants, activists protest against alleged violations, ‘wrongful’ evictions at townhomes in St. Petersburg

There are growing calls for an investigation into the property manager of townhomes in St. Petersburg.

On Friday, tenants and the St. Pete Tenants Union took to the streets to protest the treatment of residents at the Boca Ciega TownHomes and called for the property manager to be fired.

That property manager, Katrina Weekley, is on the executive leadership team for the St. Pete Housing Authority, even though she manages the Boca Ciega separately.

The St. Pete Tenants Union rallied with residents on Friday to protest what they deem to be mistreatment of tenants including intimidation, harassment and wrongful evictions.

"I'm grateful that everyone stepped forward and is standing up for themselves," said tenant Kiera Owens.

FOX13 first reported on tenants' concerns last week, Owens told us she received a notice from the property manager to leave with her four children because of a dispute over her income.

The Boca Ciega is a low income tax credit property with income-adjusted rent. Other residents shared similar stories with FOX 13. The housing authority does not oversee Boca Ciega.

"To us, that's unacceptable that, you know, this public institution has someone on their executive team who is clearly exploiting and abusing tenants. Based on their own testimony. And, you know, as the tenants union, of course, we stand with the tenants," said Karla Correa with the St. Pete Tenants Union.

Since speaking out, neighbors said they’ve faced retaliation, including one assault resulting in a police report.

"It's been hell. It's been stressful. I have to watch my back now," said Owens.

Court records show allegations of Weekley’s eviction practices, lack of communication and harassment going back to at least 2021.

FOX 13 made repeated attempts to contact Weekley, but she has not responded. A manager for the Boca Ciega told us over the phone that all the tenants they are evicting have committed housing fraud.

While Owens was given a letter telling her to vacate the property this month, she learned the eviction was never actually filed in court.

"I just feel like it's crazy. Why are you putting me through all this if it hasn't even been filed yet?" said Owens.

"She gives out inconsistent notices, sometimes fake letters to intimidate tenants into leaving on their own volition. But they shouldn't have to leave," said Correa.

Regarding Weekley’s position, the St. Petersburg Housing Authority said they’ve met with the St. Pete’s Tenants Union and their lines of communication are open.

In a statement, SPHA said:

"Boca Ciega TownHomes is not owned or managed by the St. Petersburg Housing Authority. The St. Petersburg Housing Authority does not have oversight over Boca Ciega TownHomes, and because of this, the St. Petersburg Housing Authority does not possess the ability or authority to investigate claims related to Boca Ciega TownHomes. As you can imagine, a thorough investigation would require access to files which do not fall within the St. Petersburg Housing Authority's purview."

Complains sent to the St. Petersburg Housing Authority regarding Boca Ciega TownHomes have been forwarded to Leslie Rolon, the regional manager of Boca Ciega TownHomes.

"We're going to keep fighting. We're going to stand by the tenants. We believe the tenants," said Correa.

FOX13 reached out to management at the Boca Ciega during the protest Friday. While they were present at the property, they did not respond to FOX 13’s request for comment.

