2 found dead inside St. Pete condo, police investigating

St. Pete police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a condo Friday afternoon.

Officers discovered the bodies after responding to a call for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. at Parklane Condominiums off 48th Avenue North.

Police say a man and a woman are dead. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

