2 found dead inside St. Pete condo, police investigating
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a condo Friday afternoon.
Officers discovered the bodies after responding to a call for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. at Parklane Condominiums off 48th Avenue North.
Police say a man and a woman are dead. No further details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
