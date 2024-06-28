Expand / Collapse search

2 found dead inside St. Pete condo, police investigating

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 28, 2024 4:18pm EDT
St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - St. Pete police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a condo Friday afternoon.

Officers discovered the bodies after responding to a call for a welfare check around 2:30 p.m. at Parklane Condominiums off 48th Avenue North.

Police say a man and a woman are dead. No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

