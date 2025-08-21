Tenants at St. Pete complex still at risk of water shutoff despite landlord’s promises

The Brief The City of St. Petersburg confirms water will not be shut off Thursday at The Morgan apartment complex. The property owner, Lurin Real Estate Holdings, still owes over $350,000. Tenants say they’re confused, frustrated, and preparing to walk if services are cut.



Tenants at The Morgan apartment complex in south St. Petersburg woke up with running water on Thursday morning, but the relief may be temporary.

City holds off for now

What we know:

The City of St. Petersburg confirmed it would not shut off service Thursday, despite a warning issued earlier this month that unpaid water bills could lead to a shutoff on Aug. 21.

The owner, Lurin Real Estate Holdings, still owes more than $350,000, according to the city. A spokesperson for Lurin told FOX 13 the company is working "constructively" with the city and expects to resolve the matter without any disruption.

Tenants at the 304-unit complex are not convinced, however.

‘We were told that the payment had already been sent’

What they're saying:

Resident Ashleigh Slaybaugh says communication from management hasn’t matched what the city is saying.

"We were told payment had already been sent to the city," Slaybaugh said. "Then a few days later we got an email saying (Lurin) needed to investigate billing spikes before they could pay. Clearly, nothing was sent, or we wouldn’t have gotten that email."

She and her husband are already preparing a legal notice to void their lease if water is cut off for more than seven days, something she says she learned from the city's renters’ rights guide.

Mixed messages fuel mistrust

Dig deeper:

Lurin has claimed full payment was made weeks ago. But the city says only $147,416.37 has been paid toward the balance at The Morgan, and none of that was enough to call off the warning entirely.

While water service is still on, the city has told residents to begin exploring backup housing options just in case.

"(Running water) is not even, like, a want. It's a basic necessity of life," Slaybaugh said. "Why are we relying on The Morgan to not pay our bills for us? Because now this looks bad on us as well."

Lurin has not responded to new questions about the timeline for full payment or the decision to resolve the balance at its other property, Elements on Third, while leaving The Morgan in limbo.

The Source: This report includes City of St. Petersburg utility notices and email statements, an interview with Morgan resident Ashleigh Slaybaugh, email statements from a Lurin spokesperson, and St. Pete’s published Guide for Renters.