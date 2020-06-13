Tensions run high as counter-protesters march through ‘Back the Blue’ rally in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - Things got heated Saturday afternoon as protesters gathered outside the Tampa police department downtown.
A ‘Back the Blue’ rally began around 11 a.m. with people showing support for officers.
Dozens marched through the streets chanting, “back the blue,” and “blue lives matter.”
Around noon counter-protesters marched across the street shouting things such as “black lives matter.”
