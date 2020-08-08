Expand / Collapse search

Terminally ill woman fulfills dying wish, marries her boyfriend

Published 
Nevada
FOX News

Terminally ill bride says ‘I do’ in hospital room

A terminally ill cancer patient fulfilled her dying wish to get married to her boyfriend.

LAS VEGAS, nev. -  A woman with leukemia got her dying wish to marry her boyfriend.
 Alysia, 33, is a patient at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

She told hospital staff her dying wish was to marry her boyfriend Daniel.

The couple would normally have to go to the marriage bureau, but the bureau worked with the couple to have the wedding at the hospital.

A Catholic priest celebrated the wedding, which was moved up a day because of Alysia’s condition.
 