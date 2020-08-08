Terminally ill woman fulfills dying wish, marries her boyfriend

A woman with leukemia got her dying wish to marry her boyfriend.

Alysia, 33, is a patient at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas.

She told hospital staff her dying wish was to marry her boyfriend Daniel.

The couple would normally have to go to the marriage bureau, but the bureau worked with the couple to have the wedding at the hospital.

A Catholic priest celebrated the wedding, which was moved up a day because of Alysia’s condition.

