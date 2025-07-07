Texas flooding: Florida-based nonprofit helping with rescue efforts, aid for survivors

The Brief Project DYNAMO is a Hillsborough County-based nonprofit rescue group. Its second headquarters in Texas deployed a crew on the 4th of July. The team will handle rescue efforts, supply deliveries, and wellness checks.



A Tampa Bay area rescue group has deployed to Kerr County, Texas to aid in rescue efforts, supply deliveries, and wellness checks after devastating flooding killed dozens of people.

The backstory:

Project DYNAMO Operations Director Mike Dinesman said he had just returned home from Israel, aiding in evacuating Americans when he heard about the Kerr County flooding. Dinesman helped found the non-profit.

"I was in the Army for 26 years and I did a bunch of contracting afterwards. Some in Afghanistan and some parts of the Middle East," he said. "It's not fun. It's not something that's enjoyable. But my career has prepared me in learning how to do this."

Dinesman left his San Antonio, Texas home on Friday and reached out to a friend who owns the Echo Hill Ranch summer camp in Kerrville, Texas.

"Her ranch is six minutes away. So I got the go from her that she was okay," Dinesman said. "That everybody was alright. Because her brother had passed away this year, she decided this year to not have the summer camp."

Dinesman got the green light from her to stage operations there.

"I've been speaking with her to stage the Cajun Navy as well as maybe some horseback teams," he said. "We're looking at mobilizing through the Special Forces Association in San Antonio and the U.S. Army Ranger Association in San Antonio. I have access to a few hundred guys who are all military veterans."

On Sunday, he said he was awaiting word from city officials to deploy crews.

"We'll try to field two or three horseback teams at the direction of the Emergency Operations Center," he said.

What they're saying:

Dinesman said what he's seeing in Kerrville, along the Guadalupe River is similar to what he saw in Asheville, North Carolina after unexpected flooding from Hurricane Helene.

"A lot of roads that used to be there aren't there anymore. It just looks like nature. It looks like what Lewis and Clark saw as they were making their way east to west. It's like there's no infrastructure. It's all just torn away," he said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Pictured: Asheville, North Carolina, September 2024.

He said he learned the best way to respond to catastrophic flooding while deployed in Asheville.

"Horses can get places where nobody else can get, where it's difficult for motorcycles or side-by-sides or trucks, a hose can get to fairly well," he added. "I just have to make sure that there's safe waters for the horses to drink. Because of the flood, we don't know that yet." He said flat-bottom boats will also be useful.

To support Project DYNAMO, click here.