Texas high school football player charged with assault for attacking referee after being ejected from game

A Texas high school football player faces assault charges after he ran onto the field and bowled over a referee Thursday night, angered after being ejected from the game.

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo.

Duron was escorted from the stadium by police officers.

Edinburg High football player Emmanuel Duron is escorted out of Richard R. Flores Stadium after charging a referee during a 31-6A zone play-in game with PSJA High at Richard R. Flores Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Edinburg, Texas. (Photo Cour Expand

The Monitor of McAllen reported the referee was evaluated for a concussion and a shoulder injury by medical personnel at the stadium.

The game resumed after a delay, with Edinburg winning 35-21 to advance to the playoffs. However, the school district decided to remove the team from the playoffs following the incident.

(Photo: Edinburg ISD Police Department)

Duron, 18, has since been charged with assault causing bodily injury. He is being held on $10,000 bond.

The District 31-6A Defensive Player of the Year last season, Duron also is the Bobcats' kicker and punter and a star wrestler.