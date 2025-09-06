Expand / Collapse search

Texas man arrested for DUI after St. Pete man dies in Gandy Blvd. crash: FHP

Published  September 6, 2025 5:12pm EDT
St. Petersburg
The Brief

    • A Texas man was arrested for a DUI after a St. Pete man died in a crash on Gandy Blvd., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
    • 36-year-old Robert Self was heading east on Gandy Blvd. in his Silverado when the crash happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of 4th Street N.
    • FHP troopers later arrested Self, and he refused to take a breath test.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A Texas man has been arrested for a DUI after his Chevy Silverado collided with an electric bicycle, killing a St. Pete man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

36-year-old Robert Self was heading east on Gandy Blvd. in his Silverado when the crash happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of 4th Street N.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP troopers later arrested Self, and he refused to take a breath test.

The 43-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released yet.

The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.

