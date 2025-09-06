Texas man arrested for DUI after St. Pete man dies in Gandy Blvd. crash: FHP
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - A Texas man has been arrested for a DUI after his Chevy Silverado collided with an electric bicycle, killing a St. Pete man, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
36-year-old Robert Self was heading east on Gandy Blvd. in his Silverado when the crash happened early Saturday morning at the intersection of 4th Street N.
FHP troopers later arrested Self, and he refused to take a breath test.
The 43-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released yet.
