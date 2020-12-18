Texas State student still missing near Luling

A pond located in an oil field northeast of Luling was the main focus Friday for search and rescue teams. The process of draining it started Wednesday to determine if 21-year-old Jason Landry somehow fell into it.

"It’s Friday already, what’s the date?" asked Kent Landry. It’s understandable that Jason’s father, Kent, has lost track of time, but not everything.

"We have so many people praying for us that’s what’s keeping us going, no I haven’t lost hope," asked Landry. That feeling became stronger when it was determined that Jason‘s body was not in the pond.

"If he’s not there he is somewhere and that question, where is he, how is he, probably has a head injury, does he have an altered state of mind, is he amnesic, does he not know who he is, I don’t think he’s hiding but if you are, son, come home," said Landry.

Jason Landry left Texas State University Sunday night for Houston to spend the holiday break with his family. When he reached Luling, Investigators believe Jason made a wrong turn that put him onto Salt Flat Road.

His wrecked car was found early Monday morning. Landry‘s family says the response from the community is overwhelming. An example of that happened when an SUV pulled up with a woman and her daughter who brought a load of pizzas. On top of the boxes were messages that the community was praying for the family. The woman who brought the pizzas didn’t want to be identified but agreed to speak to FOX7 as she left.

"I wanted everybody to have something hot to eat ... I live in Luling and I have four children and if it was my son or my daughter I want someone to do the same for me," said the woman.

Landry and his wife spoke to the two women and later said how much he has appreciated the embrace the community has given them. "I don’t know where she’s from or who she is, and she doesn’t know me, never met her, but they bring food why because they just want to help," said Landry.

Friday afternoon the family packed up the trailer they’ve been staying in for the past several days, but they’ll be back because a larger search effort is planned for the weekend.

The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office has officially taken over the investigation. That work may involve some backtracking on Hwy 80, the route Jason Landry may have taken from San Marcos Sunday night.

