As shoppers head out to Publix, WalMart, Aldi, and other grocery stores for their Thanksgiving items, they may find some things are costing more this year.

Data collected by the Department of Agriculture, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BSL), and multiple reports show Americans could be paying more for Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, canned vegetables and even spices.

Here’s a look at how much a traditional Thanksgiving meal could cost this year:

Cost of Thanksgiving staples

Data collected by the BSL showed the price for "food at home" rose 2.7% compared to the same time last year.

The cost of meats, poultry, fish, and eggs saw the most significant increase with prices up 5.2% compared to 2024.

By the numbers:

Turkey

Wholesale prices for whole hen turkeys are up 4.2 cents, totaling an annual price of $131.5 cents per pound - $1.32, according to the USDA’s livestock, dairy, and poultry outlook report for September 2025. That’s a 40% increase compared to the same time last year, according to an NPR report.

Much of these price hikes are due to outbreaks of bird flu among livestock and increased demand.

These prices are predicted to increase in the third and fourth quarter of 2025 to 7 cents and 10 cents per pound, respectively.

A recent report from Purdue University found that, compared to 2024, the price of turkeys is 25% higher, costing an average of $2.05 per pound in 2025. This means a 15-pound turkey could cost about $31.

The other side:

On the other hand, though prices are up, it does not mean all turkeys will be priced higher than the year before.

For instance, Walmart is able to offer a Butterball Turkey at 97 cents per pound, which is the lowest price the retailer has offered since 2019. Walmart has the ability to do this because of contracts that were created well before the holiday demand.

This type of deal allows retailers to run certain specials and discounts, according to The Associated Press.

Canned vegetables/fruit

FILE - Canned vegetables inside a Dollar General Market store in Saddlebrook, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. (Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The cost of canned fruits and vegetables is up 4.8% and 4.9%, respectively, according to BSL’s data.

These items can include some important holiday food ingredients, such as pumpkin pie filling, cranberry sauce, and green beans.

The same data showed, although the price index of fresh fruits and vegetables also increased, it was slight at just 1.2%, so consumers may want to opt for cooking with fresh ingredients for this Thanksgiving meal to save a few bucks.

A budget-friendly option could be to buy frozen vegetables for those holiday staples, as those prices actually decreased 0.7%.

The other side:

Fresh fruits and vegetables tend to cost more than canned produce, but it depends on the type, according to the USDA.

For instance, while fresh spinach and corn is pricier than its canned counterparts, canned carrots or even applesauce costs slightly more than fresh options.

But, like with all products, prices may vary depending on the brand and the type of produce, so consumers should weigh their options and shop around.

Budget-friendly meal deals

FILE - A supermarket cashier scanning potatoes at the checkout while a customer waits in the background. (Getty Images)

What you can do:

Major retailers are offering consumers cheaper options ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday with meal deals, though prices may vary depending on where you live.

Some of these meal deals can cost as much as $100 or as little as $20, but it all varies depending on if you buy brand-name or store-branded products.

