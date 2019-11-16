Thanksgiving meal boxes distributed to families in Pinellas County

article

Metropolitan Ministries and the Florida Dream Center have partnered up to make sure that Bay Area families have turkeys to eat come Thanksgiving.

Saturday marked the first day of their Adopt-A Block program, where dozens of volunteers deliver holiday food boxes to local families.

"We did 1,200 last year, including Christmas," explained Dream Center Executive Director Steve Cleveland. "This year we're doing 1,200 for Thanksgiving, and 1,200 for Christmas. A total of 2,400."

Each of those boxes will include a frozen Thanksgiving Turkey big enough to feed the whole family.

Volunteers drove up to the garage early Saturday morning, loaded up cars, and headed out to make deliveries.

"We were able to add more food to the boxes," said Program Director Zelda O'Connell. "So not only do they have a turkey meal, but they also have post-turkey meals for the time that their kids are home or when the individual is not working."

Advertisement

Volunteers are encouraged to talk with the recipients and see if there's anything else they need help with.

"The volunteers will be able to ask the residents if they need they help for Christmas, or if they need help from other services that they don't know exist in Pinellas County," Cleveland explained.

Each of the 600 food boxes made and delivered on Saturday, but those in need can still register to receive help from Metropolitan Ministries.