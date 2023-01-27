'That's weird, man': Florida deputies chase, arrest man accused of peeking in woman's window

A Volusia County man was arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window and then ran when he was confronted by authorities.

Steven P. Johnson, 29, is facing charges of loitering or prowling and resisting an officer without violence. He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained in custody with $1,000 bond as of Friday.

Security video appeared to show someone on several occasions peeking into a window of a home and then running away. The sheriff's office also posted body camera video of deputies chasing Johnson after a sergeant spotted him walking out from between two homes in the Rivington subdivision in DeBary.

When asked where he was coming from, deputies said Johnson took off running.

MORE NEWS: 'Terrifying' video shows Florida Amazon driver robbed at gunpoint: sheriff

"After a short foot chase, and with the help of an aerial view from a drone, deputies found Johnson hiding in the water deep into a swampy area," the sheriff's office said.

Deputies ordered Johnson out of the swamp and arrested him. While talking to Johnson about his alleged prowling, one of the deputies is heard telling him, "That's weird, man. It makes people uneasy."

Deputies previously responded to the neighborhood last weekend, when a resident reported her neighbor’s camera caught an unknown male suspect peeping into her window on three occasions.

The sheriff's office said Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood, about a 5 minute walk from the victim’s home, admitted to peeping into windows and stated he had uncontrollable urges to do so.