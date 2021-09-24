article

If you're not afraid of ghosts, specters, and poltergeists, you might be interested in a creepy house for sale in the woods of New England.

The supposedly haunted Rhode Island farmhouse where weird stuff that happened in the 1970s, inspiring the 2013 hit horror movie "The Conjuring," is on the market with a price tag that could make a ghost even paler than a ghost: $1.2 million.

And the agents listing the circa-1826 home, located at 1677 Round Top Road in Burrillville, are going all-in on the house's horror reputation rather than downplaying any talk of hauntings.

"Legend has it, the home is haunted by the presence of Bathsheba Sherman, who lived in the house in the 1800s. To this day, countless happenings have been reported," Realtor Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty said. "The chilling stories, incidents, and recollections of residents and visitors of the property have been told in dozens of media productions including books, movies, and television shows."

The movie wasn't filmed at the home but was based on the experiences of the Perron family, who lived there in the 1970s.

"The critically acclaimed original movie was based on accounts taken from inhabitants of this fourteen-room farmhouse. Many qualified paranormal researchers have been invited into the home — most famously Ed and Lorraine Warren, who founded the oldest ghost hunting team in New England," the agency said. "In the 1970s, the Warrens were hired to rid the home of its evil. They have confirmed that the events depicted in 'The Conjuring' franchise did transpire."

The listing called the 14-room, 3,100-square-foot home on 8.5 acres in Burrillville "one of the most well-known haunted houses in the United States."

The agency said the current owners, who bought the property in 2019, rent the house to "paranormal researchers, ghost hunters, and folks of the like."

"1677 Round Top Road is a property with such a fascinating background, and we are pleased to have listed this interesting home," Ray Mott, the co-owner of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty, said in a statement.

"The 'Conjuring' estate is an intriguing offering in northern Rhode Island," agency co-owner Judy Chace said. "We are happy that The Blackstone Team has listed this property with such noteworthy historical significance."

"Day events, tours, and live streams comprise the numerous ways that the sellers have created an income-producing property," the agency said in a news release . "The true potential though is awaiting the next caretakers."

"We are thrilled to be selected to represent this historic one-of-a-kind property," sales associate Ben Gugliemi said.

Before the 2019 sale, the previous owners didn't say boo about ghosts. Instead, they complained about fans of the movie who showed up at all hours and trespassed on the property.

The listing photos and video highlight the creepiness of the house and the surrounding property.

This story was produced in New York with The Associated Press.

Real Estate Listing Video from Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty