Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives gets 40-year sentence

The Florida mother who forced her 3-year-old child to overdose on prescription sedatives has been sentenced to four decades in prison.

Amy Oliver, 48, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the 2020 murder of her son, Henry Prisby.

Duval County Circuit Judge Mark Borello handed down the sentence for the second-degree murder conviction in connection with the 2020 murder case.

Chris Prisby, the father of Henry, read a victim impact statement Friday in which he spoke to the court from the perspective of his deceased son.

"Every day my daddy goes to sleep and wakes up without me. I can imagine that feels like getting hit with a two-by-four," Chris Prisby said, according to local outlet News 4 JAX. "My dad will never hear my voice again. Put yourself in my daddy’s shoes year after year."

"Anyone associated with the evil person is dead to me and my dad forever," Chris Prisby said, still in-character as Henry. "The only time my daddy ever wants to hear from you is when you send a message to my dad that the evil person is dying or dead."

Oliver was originally arrested in January 2021 after her son was discovered unresponsive at home three months prior.

